Muhammad Shah Firdaus gets Tokyo Olympics ticket, says MNCF

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — It’s confirmed. National track cyclist Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games alongside Mohd Azizulhasni Awang.

The good news was conveyed by the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) in a press release today after receiving the confirmation from the International Cycling Union (UCI) on March 9.

An email from UCI head of Track, Para-Cycling and Indoor Cycling, Gilles Peruzzi, confirmed that Malaysia had received two slots in the men’s keirin and sprint events at the world’s largest multi-sports event, together with 36 other countries.

“Actually, we knew about it vaguely. Initially, we were informed by NSC (National Sports Council) that (Mohd) Azizulhasni has qualified on merit in two events, namely keirin and sprint.

“At the same time, we were informed that Muhammad Shah Firdaus also qualified. The term used by UCI is ‘by nation’. In order to get accurate information, MNCF sent a letter to UCI.

“The letter was to seek clarification on Muhammad Shah Firdaus’s position and participation in Tokyo 2020,” said MNCF president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab today.

Abu Samah said a copy of the confirmation email from UCI was also sent to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

Malaysia, hosts Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China and Kazakhstan are the Asian nations challenging for honours in Tokyo, and them, only Malaysia, Japan and Hong Kong have earned the maximum two tickets in the keirin and sprint events.

With Azizul and Muhammad Shah Firdaus on board, 12 Malaysian athletes have qualified for Tokyo 2020.

The others include Farah Ann Abdul Hadi (gymnastics-artistic), Khairulnizam Mohd Khairulnizam Mohd Afendy (sailing-laser standard), Nur Shazrin Mohd Latif (sailing-laser radial), Nuraisyah Jamil and Juni Karimah Noor Jamali (sailing-international 470) and Khairul Anuar Mohamad (archery).

Divers Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Wendy Ng Yan Yee in women’s 3m springboard, Pandelela Rinong Pamg (women’s 10m platform, women’s 10m synchronised platform) and Leong Mun Yee (women’s 10m synchronised platform) have also made the cut. — Bernama