JDT keep unbeaten run in Super League

JDT’s Ignacio Insa in action during the match against PDRM at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras March 10, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― Defending champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have extended their winning streak to three matches after edging Police at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras last night.

The third consecutive victory saw the Southern Tigers overtaking league leaders, Melaka with nine points.

Brazilian import, Diogo Luis Santo netted the solitary goal of the game after converting a penalty in the 84th minute.

Last year's Super League runners-up, Pahang scored their first win after three games, to beat Sabah 2-0 at Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan.

The success saw the Elephants rose three rungs to the seventh spot in the Super League table.

Ivan Carlos put Pahang ahead after tucking in cross from national winger, Mohamadou Sumareh in the 21st minute, before Herold Goulon doubled the score for the hosts with a penalty in the 50th minute.

In the Premier League, Terengganu FC II (TFC II) seized the top position from Penang after defeating Kuching FA 2-1 at State Stadium in Petra Jaya, Kuching.

It was the visitors who opened the score in the fourth minute via striker, Engku Muhammad Nur Shakir Engku Yacob who shook off an offside trap to ram the ball in but the hosts equalised in the 28th minute via their lethal Brazilian striker Hudson Dias De Jesus.

Defender Argzim Redzovic confirmed Terengganu FC's third consecutive win with a 89th minute goal.

In this regard, Penang fell one rung to the second place after being held to a 1-1 draw by Perak II at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium.

The visitors went ahead in the 19th minute when Mohammad Amer Azahar's attempt was pushed out by goalkeeper Sozer Yaren Izzet before being headed in by Anselmo Arruda Da Silva but Bruno Luiz Pires Bezerra came to the rescue of hosts when he slammed in the equaliser in the 70th minute.

Meanwhile, in a sibling match, Kelantan beat Kelantan United 2-0 at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru.

Lazarus Kaimbi put Kelantan ahead in the 34th minute, from a solo run in the penalty box before Felix Chidi Odili headed in the second goal in the 83rd minute.

Negri Sembilan also recorded their first win after three matches when they subdued UKM FC 2-0 at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

Igor Carneiro Luiz put the Deers in the lead in the 24th minute before Nur Shamie Iszuan Amin sealed three full points for squad under Sazali Saidun in the 60th minute. ― Bernama