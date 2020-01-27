Reaction to the death of former NBA player Kobe Bryant

Fans mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Centre in Los Angeles January 26, 2020. — Picture by Harrison Hill-USA TODAY via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 — Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, died aged 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash in California. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also among the victims.

Following are reactions to his death:

Adam Silver, NBA commissioner

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals.

“But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”

Barack Obama, former US president, on Twitter

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act.

To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Shaquille O’neal, former Bryant teammate, on Twitter

“There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, former Lakers great, on Twitter

“Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete.”

Earvin Margic Johnson, former Lakers great, on Twitter

“As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken.”

US President Donald Trump, on Twitter

“Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!”

Reverend Jesse Jackson, on Twitter

“As I tweet through my tears, I am so hurt. I cannot stop crying. Kobe was instrumental to so many people. There is a hole in the basketball world and will be for a long time. Rest in heavenly peace. #KobeBryant”

Pau Gasol, former Bryant teammate, on Twitter

“Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it.”

Ted Leonsis, owner of NBA’s Washington Wizards, on LinkedIn

“We have not only lost one of the greatest all-time basketball players in NBA history, we’ve also lost a tremendous human being ... His legacy will continue to live on through the many people he touched and influenced throughout his life of basketball and beyond. May he rest in peace.”

Dwyane Wade, three-times NBA champion, on Twitter

“Nooooooooooo God please No!

National Basketball Players Association

“We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family.”

Wayne Gretzky, National Hockey League great, 0n Twitter

“Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today. Praying for him and his family.” — Reuters