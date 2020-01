Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova reacts during her match against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 — World number two Karolina Pliskova bombed out to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova today as the shocks kept rolling in the Australian Open third round.

A day after Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka both exited, Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova won 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) for her first victory over the Czech. — AFP