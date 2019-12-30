Malaysian boxer Farkhan makes history with IBF Inter-Continental win

Muhammad Farkhan beat Tanzanian boxer Pascal Abel Ndomba through a technical knockout (TKO) in the seventh round to stay unbeaten for the 11th time. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 30 — National professional boxer, Muhammad Farkhan Haron, made history when he won the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental Championship in the 2019 Johor International Boxing Championship (JIBC) at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here, tonight.

Muhammad Farkhan beat Tanzanian boxer Pascal Abel Ndomba through a technical knockout (TKO) in the seventh round to stay unbeaten for the 11th time.

His solid punch felled Ndomba who then withdrew from the fight.

The stiff fight saw the Johor-native simultaneously defending the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asian Cruiserweight Class Championship and the World Boxing Council (WBC) Light Heavyweight Class championship.

Muhammad Farkhan, when met after the match, said, he did not expect the match to end early as Ndomba was rather aggressive and took the fight to him.

“He fought aggressively in the first and second rounds. I tried to put up an opposition in the fourth and fifth rounds.

“In the seventh round, one of my punches connected, I don’t know which one... because as a boxer we will throw whatever combinations we can... things were rather fast. Thank god, I am still undefeated, untouchable,” he said.

At the same time, he said, although Ndomba arrived late for the weighing in yesterday, it was no excuse for the boxer not to give his best fight.

“We are here, we both have good preparations and training... so, to me, a win is a win and a loss is still a loss,” he said. — Bernama