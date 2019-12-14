No remaining broadcast rights payments for ‘19 M-League season

File photo of FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin talking to the press after meeting with FAM members at the Palace of Golden Horses in Seri Kembangan November 12, 2018. — Malay Mail pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 14 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) today concluded that there will be no remaining broadcast rights payments made for the 2019 Malaysian League season to Super League and Premier League teams.

MFL president Datuk Hamidun Mohd Amin said the MFL did not earn broadcasting rights revenue as planned in order to distribute RM3 million each to 12 Super League teams and RM1 million each to the 11 Premier League teams during the season.

Hamidin said that under Schedule 7 and 7A of MFL’s constitution on the distribution of revenue among league partners, the total amount distributed to the teams would be determined by MFL board of directors if the broadcast and commercial rights income was less than RM18 million.

“The 2019 Malaysian League ran without a major sponsor for broadcasting rights. Despite the lack of sponsorship, the MFL continued to manage the operations of the Malaysian League well, with all competitions, namely the Super League, Premier League, FA Cup, Malaysia Cup and Challenge Cup successfully organised.

“If the revenue to be distributed to the teams is less than RM18 million, then the amount to be distributed to the teams will be determined by MFL board of directors,” he told a press conference after chairing an extraordinary meeting with league partners here today.

He said despite the constraints faced due to the lack of a main sponsor, MFL as the operator of the M-League carried out its responsibility of distributing half of the total broadcast and commercial rights as promised on July 15.

Super League teams received RM1.5 million each while RM500,000 went to each Premier League side.

Hamidin said MFL would be distributing broadcasting rights payments for the 2020 season based on sponsorship revenue, and that it would be implemented in accordance with MFL’s Constitution.

In the meantime, 24 MFL partners agreed to amend Article 16.1 of the MFL Constitution on the composition of the MFL board of directors, where the chief executive officer (CEO) of MFL would no longer sit on the board.

The amendment was made to streamline the position of MFL’s CEO with the post of secretary-general of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), which is also not part of FAM’s executive committee line-up. — Bernama