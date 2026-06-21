SEREMBAN, June 21 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysians of all races to uphold the spirit of unity and not allow racial sentiments propagated by certain leaders to undermine the nation’s strength.

The prime minister said Malaysia’s ethnic diversity remained one of its greatest strengths, provided it was reinforced by strong mutual understanding and cooperation.

“Some leaders want us to hate one another… Malays against Chinese, Chinese against Indians, Indians against Malays. We must rise above this.

“Today, Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans and others are united and working together as one strong force,” he said at a dinner organised by the Pertubuhan Lima Generasi (PLG) Malaysia here.

More than 1,000 PLG members attended the event, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Anwar also urged Malaysians, particularly the younger generation, to play an active role in driving change and building a better future for the country based on unity and consensus among its multiracial communities.

He said that while Malaysia was actively pursuing advancements in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, values and personal integrity must remain a priority.

Meanwhile, reflecting on his recent working visits to Kazan and Turkmenistan, Anwar said his efforts were focused on safeguarding the country’s future, particularly in ensuring long-term energy and fuel security.

“I want to protect the country for the future. I am no longer young, but I want to leave behind a safe and secure nation so that our children will not be burdened by problems such as shortages of oil or gas,” he said.

Anwar led the Malaysian delegation to the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan from June 17 to 18 before travelling to Turkmenistan at the invitation of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. — Bernama