Israel Folau, Rugby Australia reach settlement in sacking row

Australia’s wing Israel Folau attends the captain’s run training session at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff November 9, 2018, on the eve of their autumn international rugby union match against Wales. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Dec 4 — Rugby Australia and Israel Folau reached a settlement today that will end the former Wallaby’s multi-million dollar lawsuit over his sacking for anti-gay comments.

Both parties issued a joint statement confirming the settlement after mediation to avoid a court hearing. Folau, an ardent Christian, was fired in May over a social media post warning “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners.

“Rugby Australia and Mr Folau wish each other well for the future. The parties do not intend to comment further on the terms of their settlement as it is confidential,” the statement said.