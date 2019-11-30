Malaysian contingent parade in style at SEA Games opening

Malaysia athletes during the opening ceremony of the Southeast Asian Games at the Philippine Arena, Bocaue, Philippines, November 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Nov 30 — The 30th SEA Games has officially started with a glittering ceremony at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, near here, tonight.

The spirit of sportsmanship and togetherness was on display as athletes and officials from 11 countries in the region gathered at the opening ceremony showcasing the culture and heritage of the Philippines.

As in any major games, the parade of contingents was one of the highlights and tonight Malaysia was the fifth country to march into the Philippine Arena, after Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia and Laos.

Led by 2018 bowling world champion Rafiq Ismail as the flag-bearer, the multi-racial Malaysian contingent of 91 athletes and officials paraded round the indoor arena in style in their national dress.

The men looked gallant in white baju Melayu and red samping with tengkolok in the style of Hang Tuah while the women, some in red tudung, were resplendent in white baju kurung and selendang with Jalur Gemilang motif, reflecting the values of Malaysian women.

The contingents from Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam marched in after Malaysia, before hosts the Philippines ended the march past.

The national athletes will now begin their hunt for gold in earnest, with the men’s polo team slated to play in the final tomorrow.

Malaysia, represented by 773 athletes comprising 326 women and 447 men, are targeting 70 gold, 51 silver and 105 bronze medals which, if achieved, will be their best ever SEA Games performance outside of Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia’s best performance as non-hosts was at the 2007 Games in Korat, Thailand where they won 68 gold medals. — Bernama