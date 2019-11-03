Hafizh Syahrin will treasure top 10 finish in Sepang last year

National rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah will be competing in Moto2 next season after spending two years in the premier class. ― Picture from Instagram/hafizh_syahrin

SEPANG, Nov 3 — National rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah will take with him the sweet memories of finishing among the top 10 in MotoGP in Sepang last year as he prepares to return to the Moto2 category next season.

The Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider will be competing in Moto2 next season after spending two years in the premier class.

“I treasure the moment when I finished among the top 10 in MotoGP race (in Sepang last season). That is the most memorable occasion for me. I have to admit I’m quite sad to leave MotoGP race.

“However, I will do my best in Moto2 next season so that I can return to MotoGP the following year.

“I have to give it my best shot in the 2020 season to realise this dream. If I have the good fortune, I want to return,” he told the media at the Sepang circuit today.

In the MotoGP event at the 2019 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix here, Hafizh Syahrin, nicknamed El Pescao, finished 16th in a time of 40:59.051s.

The Ampang-born rider said he would miss his two seasons in MotoGP, with Monster Yamaha Tech3 in 2018 and Red Bull KTM Tech 3 in 2019.

He will return to the Moto2 class in the 2020 World Championship with the Angel Nieto team. — Bernama