Le Tour de Femina postponed due to SEA games preparation, says Ciclista CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Due to clashes in schedule and preparations for the Philippines SEA Games next month, the country’s first ever women’s cycling race Le Tour de Femina (LTdF) 2019 has been postponed.

Ciclista chief executive officer Shahirudeen Seeni Mohamad said the postponement was made following notifications from the Malaysian women cycling squad and other Southeast Asian nations stating that they were unable to take part in the race scheduled for Nov 16-21 due to preparations for the biennial games.

He noted that following discussions with event stakeholders including teams from the respective Asean countries, new dates for the race would be fixed in due time after the Games.

“We’ve agreed to postpone LTdF 2019 to a new date after deliberating on the matter with the management of the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) as well as coaches from the Malaysian cycling team,” he said in a statement today.

According to Shahirudeen, the national cycling squad coach has informed the organisers that their teams would not be able to participate should the race be held from November 16 to 21.

This was to ensure that it would not disrupt their focus and intensive preparation for the Games, which will be held from December 1 to 10.

Teams from other Southeast Asian nations have also informed the organisers on their non-availability should the race be held on the said dates.

Cycling was among the main gold medal contributors for the national team in the last edition of SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur in 2017.

Shahirudeen said that preparations for LTdF would resume as planned, adding that the organisers would ensure that the race is held as planned.

LTdF2019, designed to cover a total distance of 719.9km, is organised by Ciclista Sports Sdn Bhd in collaboration with the Youth and Sports Ministry and MNCF, with the aim of empowering women in sports as well as making Malaysia a major cycling hub for women in the region. — Bernama