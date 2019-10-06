Fresh injury setback for Man City’s Mendy

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola (left) throws the ball to Benjamin Mendy (right) during the football match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester August 19, 2018. — AFP pic

MANCHESTER, Oct 6 — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has suffered a fresh injury blow after he was ruled out of today’s game against Wolves with a hamstring problem.

Mendy, 25, has endured a frustrating series of injuries since joining City from Monaco in 2017 and missed the start of the current campaign with a knee issue.

In a statement posted on their website, City said “the French full-back is expected to return to action following the international break”.

Mendy made just eight appearances for City in 2017-18 due to knee surgery and a similar problem limited him to 15 last term.

The left-back has played four times for the Premier League champions this season.

Former Juventus defender Joao Cancelo was selected in Mendy’s position for Wolves’ visit to the Etihad Stadium. — AFP