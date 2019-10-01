Man United attack needs to be merciless, says McTominay after Arsenal draw

Manchester United's Scott McTominay in action with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi at Old Trafford, October 1, 2019. ― Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Oct 1 ― Misfiring Manchester United must become more ruthless in front of goal to kickstart their Premier League campaign, midfielder Scott McTominay said after today's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Scotland international McTominay put the hosts in front on the stroke of halftime but his well-taken strike was cancelled out by Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a game that only highlighted the weaknesses of both teams.

The result left United in 10th place with nine points for their worst start to a season after seven games for 30 years and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have not scored two goals in a match since a 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the opening day.

“There were a lot of different chances we had in the game and it's about being more ruthless in front of goal now. I've said in previous weeks we have to get more opportunities... create more,” McTominay told the club's website.

“It's a disappointment with different opportunities we had and the way we started in the first 45 minutes because we were on the front foot and doing a lot of things right.

“It's little mistakes we have to start cutting out... they cost you games and points. Everyone in the dressing room knows it is a tough one to take because we were on top.”

United's poor scoring form has not been helped by injuries to forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as well as the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan.

However, McTominay backed United to overcome their problems.

“We are Manchester United and everything is well documented but we have a real good bunch of players who are a tight-knit group and the team spirit is really good. We keep everything in house and it is all positive,” he said. ― Reuters