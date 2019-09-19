Malay Mail

Pukki fever reaches France as Macron is gifted Finn’s jersey

Published 11 hours ago on 19 September 2019

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring their third goal against Manchester City at Carrow Road in Norwich September 14, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters
LONDON, Sept 19 — French President Emmanuel Macron has become the unlikely owner of a Teemu Pukki jersey, but he did not have to swap shirts with the Finnish striker who has emerged as the Premier League’s standout player this season.

Macron was gifted a jersey bearing the name of Finland’s football hero after an official meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Antti Rinne at the Elysee Palace in France yesterday.

Rinne later posted a photo of the pair with Macron holding what the Finland Prime Minister described as a “small gift.”

Pukki has taken the English top flight by storm this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in five matches for promoted Norwich City.

The 29-year-old Finland international was named the Premier League player of the month for August and celebrated the award by scripting a shock 3-2 victory over champions Manchester City in their last match. — Reuters

