Enzo Zidane joins Portugese side Desportivo das Aves

LISBON, July 16 ― Enzo Zidane, the oldest son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine, has signed a two-year deal with Desportivo das Aves, the Portugese club announced yesterday.

The 24-year-old midfielder was a free agent after leaving Swiss second-tier outfit Lausanne-Sport earlier this month.

He spent last season on loan at Spanish side Rayo Majadahonda making 34 appearances.

Enzo's younger brother, Luca, who also came through the youth academy at Real Madrid, has been loaned to Racing Santander by the capital city club for the coming campaign.

Aves finished 14th in Portugal's Primeira Liga last season and won their first title in the Portguese Cup in 2018. ― AFP