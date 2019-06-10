DPM, youth minister congratulate national para-athlete Suresh for golden feat

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The golden victory of national paralympic recurve archery athlete, S. Suresh at the World Archery Para Championships in Hertogenbosch, Netherlands yesterday has earned the applaud of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Wan Azizah via her latest Twitter posting, today congratulated Suresh for winning a gold medal at the championship.

“Congratulations to our national paralympian, Suresh Selvathamby by becoming the first Malaysian world champion in archery. You have made Malaysia proud,” said Wan Azizah.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in his Twitter site commended the 25-year-old archer.

Suresh defeated United States’ Eric Benett, 7-3 (26-28, 26-26, 27-25, 26-25, 29-27) in the men’s individual final and booked a slot in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

For the record, the last time a Malaysian had won a medal in the championship was via the late Salam Sidek who won a bronze medal in the 2011 edition in Turin, Italy. — Bernama