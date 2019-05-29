Mcphee eyes another podium finish at Italian GP

Petronas Sprinta Racing’s John McPhee celebrates winning the Moto3 race ahead of Leopard Racing’s Lorenzo Dalla Porta at the Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France May 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Petronas Sprinta Racing Team rider John McPhee is bent on continuing his winning momentum at the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello Circuit this weekend.

Fresh from scoring a historic win in Moto3 category at Le Mans circuit in France a fortnight ago, the 24-year-old British rider is hoping for another positive result.

“I think we are very strong heading to Mugello and last week’s test underlines that. I honestly think that we can be as competitive as we were last time out,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the team today.

On the Mugello circuit, McPhee acknowledged that it suits his riding style, having finished in sixth place in 2017.

Sharing the same sentiments is his teammate Ayumu Sasaki, who is motivated by his positive results during the test at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Spain last week.

“It’s one of the circuits that I like the most and it’s different from the rest. It was there that I got my first front row in the World Championship and also my first top 10 finish.

“It suits my riding style very well and I have a lot of confidence for this race, because in testing I found a good geometry setup. I hope that this Grand Prix can be a turning point for us this season and that from then on we can get better results,” added the 18-year-old Japanese.

McPhee is currently in ninth place with 34 points, while Sasaki is in 18th place with 14 points in Moto3 standings out of 33 riders. — Bernama