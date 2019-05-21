Nicol, Wee Wern advance into British Open second round

Datuk Nicol David got off to a flying start by advancing into the second round of the 2019 British Open Tournament in Hull, England. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Malaysian squash queen Datuk Nicol David got off to a flying start by advancing into the second round of the 2019 British Open Tournament in Hull, England yesterday (today in Malaysia).

Nicol, the five-time British Open champion, took only 32 minutes to beat Ho Tze-Lok of Hong Kong, winning 11-7, 11-5 and 13-11 in the first-round match held at the University of Hull Sports and Fitness Centre.

The 35-year-old Penangite, who will retire after the tournament, said she was pleased with the victory, adding that the tournament itself means much to her as she had finished as runner-up twice in 2007 and 2013.

“I was happy to just get on court and play in front of the crowd. It’s my last tournament and it’s really special for it to be at the British Open, I’m just going to try and absorb everything that comes my (way) and savour the moments,” said Nicol in the tournament website.

On the second-round match against world number three, Nour El Tayeb, later today, Nicol said she would do her best despite failing to beat the Egyptian in a few tournaments this year.

“I have nothing to lose, so I’m just going to go out there and enjoy every moment,” Nicol quipped.

Accompanying Nicol to the second round is former world number five Low Wee Wern, who disposed of Fiona Moverley of England, winning 11-6, 11-3 and 11-6.

In the men’s division, Malaysia’s interest has ended after two national players were beaten.

Former world junior champion Ng Eain Yow lost 8-11, 10-12 and 7-11 to Patrick Rooney of England, while Ivan Yuen failed to get past Greg Lobban of Scotland, losing 10-12, 9-11, 12-10 and 4-11. — Bernama