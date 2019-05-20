No Folau appeal lodged against contract termination, says Rugby Australia

Australia’s full-back Israel Folau leaves after a code of conduct hearing in Sydney May 7, 2019. — AFP pic

MELBOURNE, May 20 — Israel Folau had not appealed the termination of his contract over a social media post before today’s deadline so his sacking will now go ahead, Rugby Australia said in a statement.

The Wallabies fullback was sacked on Friday for a “high level” breach of RA’s code of conduct after posting on social media that hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers” and others.

RA gave Folau 72 hours to appeal the decision but said the player had now effectively waived his right to another hearing.

“As Folau has not notified the panel of his intention to appeal, the Code of Conduct process has now formally concluded,” the RA statement said.

“With the Code of Conduct matter complete, Folau’s employment contract will be terminated.” — Reuters