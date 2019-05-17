Report: Goalkeeper Casillas to announce end of career soon

Casillas was released from hospital on May 6 after suffering a heart attack in training. — Reuters pic

LISBON, May 17 — Spain’s World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas is likely to soon announce the end of his goalkeeping career after suffering a heart attack on May 1, Portuguese sports newspaper O Jogo cited the president of his club Porto as saying.

Jorge Pinto da Costa Pinto told the daily that the Portuguese club was already looking for a new goalkeeper to replace 37-year-old Casillas, but he wanted to keep the Spaniard in the club’s structure, with a yet unspecified role.

Porto did not respond to a request for comment.

Casillas, who joined Porto in 2015, played 725 times for Real Madrid, winning three Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles. For Spain, he won the World Cup in 2010.

Casillas was released from hospital on May 6 after suffering a heart attack in training. He has said he is not sure if he will continue playing. — Reuters