Superhero Ronaldo takes on robots and aliens in comic book series

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Serie A match with Torino at the Allianz Stadium in Turin May 3, 2019. — AFP pic

MILAN, May 5 — Cristiano Ronaldo may be known more for his superhuman scoring skills but the Portuguese star has now created a comic book series where he turns into a superhero.

The 34-year-old yesterday released his Striker Force 7 series, with the Juventus forward posting a link on Twitter to an animated show trailer and a website with availability to purchase comic books.

The cartoon depicts Ronaldo transforming into a superhero, doing battle with other animated characters such as robots and aliens.

“In the same way football connects cultures and people around the world, I believe great animated characters and heroes can do the same and that’s why I am excited to bring together these passions of football and superheroes through this project and share it with my fans,” wrote Ronaldo.

The release coincides with Free Comic Book Day which aims to encourage youngsters reading.

Ronaldo’s latest business venture comes after he opened a hair transplant clinic in Madrid in March.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner on Friday overtook Argentina rival Lionel Messi by scoring his 601st career club goal in a 1-1 draw for the Serie A champions against Torino. — AFP