I’ll wait for Chong Wei to retire, says Lin Dan

File picture shows winner Lin Dan of China (right) posing with runner-up Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia (left) on the podium during the awards ceremony following the men’s singles final match at the Malaysia Open Badminton Superseries in Kuching on April 9, 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Five-time world champion, Lin Dan, dubbed Super Dan, will only put his badminton career to an end if his rival Datuk Lee Chong Wei decides to do so.

For now, the two-time Olympic gold medallist said he would continue playing and try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old player also noted that he is still fighting at his level best to challenge himself as well as to a set good example for young players.

“I am still playing because I want to challenge myself, because previously there were no other players at at my age still playing at this level.

“I also want to set a good example for young players to be at this high level. Set a good example for young players to follow my footsteps,” he told reporters today.

Lin Dan added that he would continue playing as long as he is free from injuries and his body is still in a good condition.

“The best thing for me is I don’t have any injuries or sick. If I have any injuries or body problems, maybe I will retire. But now I don’t have any problems of this kind so I continue to challenge myself and can qualify for the Olympics,” he added.

In the first round match today, the world ranked 16th player upset Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan, who seeded third in the tournament.

Lin Dan lost his first set to the 29-year-old player 13-21, and bounced back to win the second set 21-19.

The Chinese sensation who got cheers from Malaysian fans, fought hard to win the third set 21-19 to advance to the second round tomorrow.

Lin Dan will battle Suppanyu Avihingsanon from Thailand who defeated Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 21-17, 19-21, 21-15. — Bernama