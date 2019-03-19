National shuttler Azriyn Ayub in car crash

Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn’s Perodua Myvi is seen after his collision with a truck.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Independent shuttler Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn was involved in a car accident here this morning.

Nur went out to get breakfast and hit the back of a truck on his way home, wrecking his Perodua Myvi.

He was rushed to the Prince Court Medical Centre for evaluation and is now resting with a minor finger injury, chest compression and bruises on his face.

He had just returned from Switzerland where he and doubles partner Mohamad Arif Abdul Latif bowed out in the quarterfinals to South Koreans Kim Gi-Jung-Lee Ying-Dae.

“We reached KLIA yesterday evening around 7pm. Nur went home while I went to visit my family in Seremban,” Arif said when contacted.

“He couldn’t sleep probably due to jet lag and he decided to go out and grab a bite to eat. Next thing I knew I got a call saying he had smashed into the back of a truck.

“I’m not sure where the accident took place but it’s possible he was on the way back to our home near Bukit Jalil,” added Arif.

Arif and Nur are currently the world’s 32nd ranked men’s doubles pair. They were due to participate in the Indian Open this coming Sunday.