Lennon leaves Hibs by 'mutual consent' after suspension

Neil Lennon adjusting his headphones during a news conference at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, December 10, 2013. — Reuters pic

GLASGOW, Jan 31 — Hibernian confirmed the departure of manager Neil Lennon by “mutual consent” yesterday after the former Celtic and Bolton boss was suspended from his role over the weekend.

Lennon and assistant Garry Parker missed Sunday's 3-1 Scottish Premiership win at St Mirren as an internal investigation was carried out.

Hibs said both men have been cleared of any misconduct or wrongdoing, but have still decided it is best for all parties to leave after two-and-a-half years in charge.

“The management team of Neil Lennon and Garry Parker has left the club by mutual consent,” Hibs said in a statement.

“They have not been dismissed and have not resigned.

“The suspension, put in place to allow an internal review, was lifted by the club as part of this agreement.

“Despite widespread speculation, the club confirms that neither Neil nor Garry has been guilty of any misconduct or wrongdoing and no disciplinary process has been commenced.

“However, Neil, Garry and the club now consider that it would be in the best interests of all parties to part amicably.”

Scottish media reported that the investigation started after players complained to the club's chief executive about a team meeting.

Lennon led Hibs back to the top flight of Scottish football in his first season in charge in 2016/17 and then oversaw a successful first season back in the Premiership, where they finished fourth and qualified for the Europa League.

However, a run of five league games without a win prior to the Northern Irishman's suspension means Lennon leaves with Hibs languishing in seventh in the table.

“I would like to thank the board, the coaching staff, the players and all the fans for making the last two-and-a-half years so enjoyable,” said Lennon.

“It has been my privilege to serve the club and I wish it every success in the future.” — AFP