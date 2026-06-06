SINGAPORE, June 6 — Another Singaporean man has been arrested in Malaysia for his alleged links to a Cambodia-based scam ring that targeted Singaporeans, with the latest suspect caught in Perlis.

Francis Tan Thuan Heng, 32, was among the 34 initial suspects sought by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for their suspected involvement in an organised criminal group, The Straits Times reported.

The group is believed to be behind government official impersonation scams linked to at least 535 reported cases involving losses of about S$53 million (RM164.3 million).

Tan was arrested by Malaysian authorities in Perlis on March 10 and handed over to the SPF yesterday.

He is scheduled to be charged in court today, with one count of facilitating a serious offence to support the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised crime group, an offence carrying up to five years in jail, a fine of up to S$100,000 (RM310,000), or both.

Of the 34 initial suspects wanted by police, 27 are Singaporeans and seven are Malaysians, the Singapore newspaper reported.

Two more suspects were later identified, bringing the total wanted to 36.

A total of 30 suspects – 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians – remain at large.

The alleged masterminds are a trio of two Singaporean brothers and their cousin.

The gang operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, which was raided in a joint operation by SPF and Cambodian National Police on September 9, 2025.

SPF has also issued Interpol red notices against two other Singaporean men believed to be syndicate members – Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33 – both currently at large outside Singapore.

Police urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of suspected criminals to contact its hotline at 1800-255-0000, or +65-6255-0000 for overseas callers.