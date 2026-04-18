SINGAPORE, April 18 — Singapore will begin rolling out a new national emergency alert system next month that can override mobile phone settings, including silent mode, to deliver urgent warnings to the public, according to The Straits Times.

The system, called SG Alert, will send a pop-up notification accompanied by a distinct tone and vibration lasting up to 10 seconds, with the first public test scheduled at noon on May 10.

According to the report, only subscribers on Singtel’s network — including users of GOMO, VIVIFI, Zero1 and ZYM Mobile — will receive the initial alert, with other telco users to be included progressively by mid-2027.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the system is part of broader efforts to work with international partners to ensure security and preparedness, especially amid rising global uncertainties.

SG Alert will be implemented by the Singapore Civil Defence Force to quickly warn the public of emergencies such as major fires, chemical incidents or terror threats, enabling people to take immediate protective action.

The system uses cell broadcast technology, meaning alerts can be delivered within seconds without relying on mobile data or collecting personal information.

According to the report, alerts can be targeted to specific areas or broadcast islandwide, and will be issued in English by default, with options for Mandarin, Malay or Tamil based on device settings.

Authorities said there is no option to opt out of the service, which is free and intended strictly for emergency use, The Straits Times reported.

Officials added that SG Alert will complement existing warning channels such as television, radio, social media and the SGSecure mobile application, enhancing Singapore’s ability to communicate quickly during crises.