SINGAPORE, April 18 — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore will continue working with the international community to uphold the right of transit passage in straits used for international navigation.

In his Facebook post yesterday, Wong said the message was conveyed during a virtual meeting with nearly 50 other countries, co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The meeting was convened to discuss restoring navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Every nation present, even those without sea borders, recognised the critical importance of upholding international law in the Strait.

“ It is in our collective interest to ensure that these vital arteries of global trade remain open, secure, and accessible to all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong also noted that the restoration of safe, predictable and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz must go hand in hand with efforts to end the war, the Channel News Asia reported.

He added that the right of transit passage, as provided under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), is critical.

“Singapore stands ready to do our part and work with partners to restore a free and open Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law.

“That means no tolls, no restrictions and a return to the situation before the war,” he said. — Bernama