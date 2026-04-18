KOTA BHARU, April 18 — Malaysia remains firm in its independent and sovereign position to speak the truth at the international level, even if it is difficult for some countries and major world powers to accept, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said this courageous stance is reflected in Malaysia’s position on the West Asian conflict, particularly the United States-backed Israeli attacks on Iran.

"In my discussion with the President of Iran (Masoud Pezeshkian), he expressed appreciation to the federal government and the Malaysian Parliament for condemning the attacks by Israel and the United States, and for giving strong support in safeguarding the right to freedom in Iran.

"We extended condolences over the martyrdom of several key religious leaders and Iranian military personnel, as well as schoolchildren. Just imagine if this had happened in the West, the whole world would be in uproar for weeks and months condemning the attacks.

"But when it happens to an Islamic country, many remain silent. I was deeply affected when schoolchildren were killed; almost no country issued statements expressing sympathy for the children and their families or condemning these attacks by Israel and the United States,” he said when speaking at the opening of the new LTSIP terminal here today.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.