SINGAPORE, April 16 — Singapore has underscored energy security as an urgent priority for Asian countries amid the ongoing West Asia conflicts, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The message was conveyed when Wong joined fellow regional leaders at a virtual Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Plus Summit convened by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Wong emphasised that Asia is particularly exposed, given its heavy reliance on imported energy that flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

“AZEC members agreed to step up efforts to strengthen the region’s energy resilience—by diversifying sources, securing supply chains, and deepening cooperation among partners.

“Our aim is to build energy systems that are not only cleaner, but also more secure and resilient,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong was quoted as saying that, as a trading nation, Singapore will facilitate the continued flow of essential goods by keeping its ports and trade links open.

“As a maritime hub, we will continue to uphold the navigational rights and freedoms enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which enable the steady flow of global trade across critical sea lanes,” he said, as reported by The Straits Times.

In his remarks, Wong also welcomed the US$10 billion (US$1=RM3.95) assistance package launched by Takaichi to support Asian nations struggling with surging crude oil prices amid tensions in West Asia.

He noted that the package will provide timely and practical support for Asian countries to strengthen their energy supply chain.

“At the same time, we must look beyond the immediate crisis to prepare for future shocks,” Wong added. — Bernama