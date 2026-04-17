SINGAPORE, April 17 — Singapore has approved three more European Union (EU) countries namely Greece, Lithuania and Latvia as new import sources for meat, eggs and their products.

In a joint statement by the EU Delegation to Singapore, the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), it said the new approvals bring the total to 18 EU member states authorised to export meat and egg products to Singapore.

Other countries were Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

“The EU and Singapore agreed to continue to work closely to further facilitate trade in animal products.

“The trade facilitative measures and new country approvals will take effect once EU member state Competent Authorities and the SFA have implemented the necessary administrative requirements,” it said yesterday.

According to the statement, Singapore and EU also agreed to allow raw materials used in manufacturing of meat and egg products to be sourced from any EU member state approved by Singapore.

This will amend the current requirement that animals and their derived products must be born and raised in a single EU member state.

“This arrangement will further facilitate trade by allowing intra-EU supply chains of meat, eggs and their products for export to Singapore,” it added. — Bernama