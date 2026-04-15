SINGAPORE, April 15 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the republic and Brunei have agreed to further strengthen energy cooperation and enhance supply chain resilience amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Wong said that, as close and trusted partners, both countries will continue to stay open, keep essential trade and supply lines flowing, and support one another.

“Singapore and Brunei share a special relationship. We stood shoulder to shoulder during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in ensuring access to critical medical supplies and vaccines,” he posted on Facebook yesterday.

Earlier, Wong held a phone conversation with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, during which he conveyed Hari Raya greetings and exchanged views on responses to the escalating West Asia conflict.

“Our teams will be following up on these initiatives, and I look forward to meeting His Majesty again soon,” Wong added. — Bernama