SHAH ALAM, April 16 — The Selangor state government will accelerate its transition toward a more diversified and resilient energy mix, including exploring nuclear power, as geopolitical instability and global conflicts continue to disrupt traditional fuel supplies and drive up costs.

In a statement addressing the state’s long-term energy security, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Selangor can no longer rely solely on conventional sources like gas or coal, as the state looks to insulate its operations and the public from the volatility of global diesel and energy prices.

“This means that the energy mix in Selangor must be diversified. We cannot rely solely on gas or coal. Solar energy, hydrogen, and perhaps biodiesel can play a more significant role and must be fast-tracked,” he said at a press conference here.

Through the PKNS subsidiary Worldwide Holdings, the state has completed a mini hydrogen plant with a 5.1MW capacity capable of supplying power to 12,900 homes in Kerling, Hulu Selangor.

A mini hydrogen plant is a decentralised, small-scale facility designed to produce hydrogen — usually through a process called electrolysis.

Unlike massive industrial hydrogen plants that serve global chemical markets, a “mini” plant is sized to meet the specific needs of a local area, such as a small town, a commercial fleet, or a specific housing development.

The plant in Kerling is reported to be a “run-of-river” hydro scheme, which is said to be more eco-friendly than large dams because it doesn’t require a massive reservoir.

Amirudin said the state also plans to cut reliance on foreign nuclear expertise by building a local “talent ecosystem”, including through international collaborations to train university students and professionals.

“This will ensure Selangor develops a homegrown workforce capable of managing and understanding nuclear technology,” Amirudin said.

As for solar power, the MB said systems equipped with advanced battery technology will be rolled out across state government buildings, local council offices, and district offices.

Meanwhile waste-to-energy plants in Jeram and Tanjung Dua Belas will be launched soon. These facilities will transform the state’s waste management system, allowing trash collection to generate electricity instead of simply filling landfills.

Preparations are also being made to ensure daily essential services, such as waste collection by KDEB Waste, remain uninterrupted by rising diesel prices, Amirudin told reporters.

“By diversifying into solar, hydrogen, and potentially biodiesel alongside nuclear exploration, Selangor aims to create a sustainable “energy cocktail” that ensures both environmental targets and economic stability are met in an increasingly uncertain global climate,” the MB said.