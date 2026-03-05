SINGAPORE, March 5 — Singapore is developing a maritime master plan to strengthen its competitiveness as a leading global hub port and international maritime centre, Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai said on Wednesday.

Murali said the Maritime Singapore Master Plan, spearheaded by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), will also focus on advancing maritime innovation, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

He said MPA is expected to formalise the master plan by 2027.

“Over the next few months, MPA will set up a local industry panel comprising key business leaders to gather insights as we engage our unions and the public.

“We are growing Singapore as a centre for maritime technology, innovation and research and development (R&D),” he said during the Committee of Supply 2026 debate in Parliament on Wednesday.

Commenting on the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East that have disrupted maritime activities, Murali said Singapore must remain open and supportive of the free flow of trade and partnerships.

He emphasised that the open seas are not an empire to be conquered but a global commons that must adhere to internationally accepted rules and laws.

Murali noted that Singapore is committed to work with partners for the development of rules and standards for international shipping.

“One way is by establishing green and digital shipping corridors with other countries.

“These collaborations enable us to collectively develop technologies, infrastructure and standards to promote a more sustainable and connected maritime ecosystem,” he added. — Bernama