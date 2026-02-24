SINGAPORE, Feb 24 – Volvo has widened its recall of electric vehicles in Singapore due to a battery defect that poses a fire risk, bringing the total number of affected owners to 194.

According to The Straits Times, the expanded recall, confirmed by distributor Wearnes Automotive yesterday, adds 58 owners of the Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range to the 136 already identified from an earlier batch.

The initial recall in January had involved 143 EX30 Ultra cars, though seven were later confirmed clear of the issue.

Globally, the recall impacts 33,777 vehicles.

The problem stems from a potential hardware issue within the car’s high-voltage battery, which can cause overheating if charged above a 70 per cent threshold—a condition that, in very rare cases, could lead to a fire.

As an interim safety measure, all affected drivers have been instructed to limit their vehicle’s maximum charge to 70% while awaiting permanent repairs.

Wearnes Automotive stated that battery modules in the recalled cars will be inspected, and any defective parts will be replaced at no cost to owners. The necessary replacement parts are currently being manufactured and shipped to Singapore, with customers to be notified upon their arrival.

The distributor confirmed that no incidents related to this defect have been reported in Singapore.

All affected owners have been notified.

Among the newly affected owners is Mr. Carl Skadian, 64, who received a WhatsApp message from his dealer on February 21 informing him his car was now part of the recall.

Previously told his vehicle was unaffected, Skadian, who received his EX30 in late February 2025, now faces more frequent charging. He estimates he will need to charge every four or five days instead of every eight to ten days when he charged to around 90 per cent.

Volvo posted the initial recall notice on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) electronic vehicle recall system on December 30. Similar recalls are underway internationally, affecting 10,440 units in Britain, 2,815 in Australia, and 40 in the United States.