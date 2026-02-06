SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — The Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) fee for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles into Singapore will be raised to S$50 (about RM197) per day and S$7 per day, respectively, effective January 1, 2027, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The new VEP fees are higher than the current rates of S$35 per day for cars and S$4 per day for motorcycles.

“The VEP fee will now apply on all days, except on weekends and Singapore public holidays. The annual 10 free VEP days and the free VEP hours on weekdays will be removed,” LTA said in a statement today.

Additionally, LTA announced that the Goods Vehicle Permit (GVP) fee for foreign-registered goods vehicles will increase from S$40 to S$70 per calendar month.

“Owners of foreign-registered goods vehicles can continue to purchase the GVP at the current fee of S$40 before the revised fee comes into effect.

“However, GVP with a validity period from the effective date of the revised fee will be charged at S$70 per calendar month,” it added.

Meanwhile, LTA noted that in preparation for the use of the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2 system for road charging from January 1, 2027, foreign motorists can install the new ERP2 on-board unit (OBU) on their foreign-registered vehicles from April 1, 2026.

It said the OBU will not be mandatory for foreign-registered vehicles.

However, Malaysian taxis will be required to install OBUs for tracking and enforcement purposes within Singapore.

“Foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore without an OBU will be required to pay a flat-rate ERP fee.

“For those who do not have the OBU installed, the motorist will be able to pay a flat-rate ERP fee (S$3 for motorcycles; S$10 for all other vehicles) for every ERP operational day that the vehicle travels on Singapore roads,” it said.

The agency also highlighted that to encourage more foreign-registered vehicles to install the OBU before the implementation of the ERP2 system, the cost of the OBU for foreign motorists would be the prevailing rate of S$158.70 (inclusive of nine per cent Goods and Services Tax) until December 31, 2026.

It said the OBU can only be installed in Singapore by authorised workshops and technicians. Interested motorists may enquire with authorised OBU workshops for further information on the installation fee.

“LTA will announce the details on OBU installation for foreign motorists in due course,” it added. — Bernama