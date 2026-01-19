SINGAPORE, Jan 19 — A ComfortDelGro (CDG) self-driving car crashed into a road divider in Punggol last Saturday after its human operator took control, local news outlet CNA reported.

The autonomous shuttle had been on a routine mapping and familiarisation run along Edgedale Plains when it detected a small object on the road and prompted its human safety operator to intervene.

Despite the manual takeover, the shuttle still ended up hitting the divider.

There were no passengers on board, and nobody was hurt in the incident but photos circulating on social media showed damage to the shuttle’s front bumper.

CDG said all its self-driving vehicles will pause operations while it reviews the incident with authorities.

The ComfortDelGro autonomous vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper on the right side during a test run in Punggol, Singapore on January 17, 2026. — Picture from Facebook/SGRV FRONT MAN

The Land Transport Authority confirmed it was notified and will work with the company to investigate the crash thoroughly.

The incident comes ahead of plans to launch CDG’s autonomous shuttle service in Punggol by mid-2026, connecting residents to malls and transport hubs under its “Zig Driverless” platform.