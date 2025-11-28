SINGAPORE, Nov 28 — Singapore has confirmed that discussions with Malaysia related to the 1962 Water Agreement (62WA) are ongoing, according to the republic’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

However, Balakrishnan declined to reveal details of the latest discussions, saying talks were held only recently.

“We used to have two agreements: one signed in 1961 and another in 1962. The 1961 agreement has expired. In 2011, I handed over the waterworks to His Majesty (The Sultan of Johor), and we let that one lapse.

“There is now only one water agreement left, the 1962 agreement, which is valid for 99 years and expires in 2061. That is where things stand for now.”

Balakrishnan said this at a fireside chat with participants of the Malaysian Journalists’ Visit Programme (MJVP) here recently.

In a Joint Statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat held in October 2023, both leaders reaffirmed their commitments as provided for in the 62WA.

Both leaders agreed to reconvene a Joint Technical Committee to resume discussions on measures to safeguard water quality and increase the yield of the Johor River, to ensure its sustainable supply as required by the 62WA.

The leaders also agreed that both countries would resume discussions on the raw and treated water prices, without prejudice to their long-declared positions on the right to review the prices under the 62WA, according to the joint statement.

The 62WA gives Singapore 250 million gallons of raw water per day at three sen per 1,000 gallons and, in return, Malaysia is entitled to buy back the treated water at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons.

The next Annual Leaders’ Retreat is expected to be held this month.

Turning to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, Balakrishnan said Singapore remains open to considering a fresh proposal.

The minister responded to a question on whether Singapore would revisit discussions on the project.

“It (HSR) was first proposed by the then Prime Minister Najib (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak), and we agreed. We signed, we cleared out golf courses, made infrastructure changes and spent money preparing for it.

“Then there was a change of decision in Kuala Lumpur, and we accepted it. So that is over,” he said.

“If there is a new proposal with fresh eyes, we will look at it. We are open to it, but from what I hear from my Malaysian colleagues, it has to be a commercial enterprise and commercially viable. We will have to see,” he said.

Meanwhile, Singapore views its economic ties with Sarawak as strong and steadily expanding, driven by the state government’s proactive efforts to deepen cooperation in trade, tourism and investment.

He said the relationship has grown even closer under the leadership of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, whose commitment to strengthening economic engagement has opened new avenues for collaboration.

Asked about the status of the proposal to establish a Singapore Consulate-General in Sarawak, he replied, “We will wait for approval from Kuala Lumpur.”

The MJVP is organised by the Media Division of the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI), with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and aims to promote a better understanding of Singapore through fireside chats with political officeholders and learning journeys. — Bernama