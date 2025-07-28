SINGAPORE, July 28 — Planned reclamation works to expand Changi Aviation Park will not cut off access to intertidal areas off Changi Beach Park, authorities have said, following public concern over the project’s environmental impact.

In a joint statement, the Housing Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) confirmed that Carparks 6 and 7, commonly used by visitors heading to the shorelines, will remain unaffected by the works, according to a report in The Straits Times.

The clarification came in response to an online petition initiated by nature guide Neo Xiaoyun and environmental storyteller Julian Paul Lee, who called for a scaling down of the project to preserve the area's rich intertidal ecosystem.

At low tide, the site draws visitors keen to spot marine life such as anemones and octopi.

The petition, created on July 13, has since gathered over 1,440 signatures.

It also raised concerns about public access to environmental impact assessments (EIAs), criticising the government’s use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) as a barrier to transparency and civic participation.

In their response, HDB and URA said NDAs were used in this case due to security sensitivities in the report.

However, they stressed that the public could still view the documents — both during and after the disclosure period — provided they signed the agreement.

Most EIAs, they added, are typically made available online for public feedback.

The agencies said they had consulted nature groups, youth representatives, and academics with conservation experience as part of the planning process for the Changi North works, in collaboration with the National Parks Board (NParks).

Neo, who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in geography and environment at the University of Hawaii, said she appreciated the authorities’ engagement but felt improvements could be made.

“The use of confidentiality agreements are still worded quite broadly, so this still creates a chilling effect that dissuades meaningful civic engagement,” she said.

She also urged future EIA consultations to tap into the deep local knowledge of nature guides familiar with the affected sites.

According to an earlier report, about 193 hectares of land will be reclaimed off Changi — roughly twice the size of Gardens by the Bay — with the scale already reduced by one-fifth to protect a significant seagrass meadow.

This project is part of a broader series of reclamation efforts at Singapore’s eastern coastline, including a 900-hectare development off Changi Bay.

While the official feedback window has closed, members of the public can still request to view the report by contacting HDB directly.