SINGAPORE, July 9 — The Malaysia Fest 2025 expo at the Singapore Expo Convention Centre is targeting 180,000 visitors and RM15 million in direct sales during its eighth edition, said Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli.

He said the four-day expo, which begins on July 31, is organised by MegaXpress International in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security through Fama, and will feature 321 booths showcasing Malaysian agrofood products, tourism offerings, as well as health and beauty items

“The objective of this programme is to provide a platform for Malaysian entrepreneurs to promote their products to consumers in Singapore, while also offering opportunities to build business networks and connect with potential importers,” he said at the pre-launch press conference for Malaysia Fest on Tuesday.

Aminuddin said Fama will bring 10 tonnes of tropical and seasonal fruits to the expo, including products featured for the first time such as limau susu from Sarawak, Pitaya Twin from Negeri Sembilan, and Abiu fruit from Johor, along with 1,500 stock keeping units (SKUs).

He stated that Fama also plays a role in conducting market intelligence on the marketability and competitiveness of products produced by Malaysian entrepreneurs in the Singapore market during the expo.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore, Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, said that Malaysian products — especially fruits — have consistently found a place in the republic, as evidenced by the increase in trade value from around RM400 million in 2020 to nearly RM500 million in 2023.

“There is certainly great potential for Malaysian products here, perhaps because Singaporeans have greater purchasing power, with some of the fruits brought here being relatively expensive to sell in the Malaysian market,” he said.

He added that the expo will also serve as a platform to help Malaysian micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs break into the Singapore market, in addition to promoting Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

On another front, the Director of Tourism Malaysia (Singapore), Norliza Md Zain, said that this year the agency will bring 16 companies from the tourism sector to participate in the expo to market their packages to consumers in Singapore.

The expo will, among other things, feature the participation of local celebrities such as Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin, Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman (Datuk Seri Vida), Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman, and Datuk Khadijah Ibrahim

Malaysia Fest 2025, themed “Unlock The Treasures of Malaysia”, will take place from July 31 to August 3 at Halls 5A and 5B of the Singapore Expo, from 10am to 10pm. — Bernama