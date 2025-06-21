SINGAPORE, June 21 — A 47-year-old man from Changi Airport Group’s (CAG) Parade and Ceremony contingent died after collapsing during a National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsal at the Padang in Singapore today.

According to a joint statement by the country’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and CAG, the incident happened at 11.23am, shortly after the end of a component rehearsal.

“He was immediately evacuated to the on-site medical post and arrived at 11.26am, where he was attended by the duty medical officer. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered immediately,” the statement said.

Despite efforts to revive him, the man remained unresponsive and was transferred to a standby Singapore Armed Forces ambulance at 11.42am.

“Resuscitation efforts continued en route to hospital,” Mindef and CAG added.

He arrived at Singapore General Hospital at 11.57am and was pronounced dead at 12.19pm.

The man was part of one of 18 civilian contingents preparing for the NDP on August 9, which will mark Singapore’s 60th National Day.

Mindef and CAG said they are in contact with the man’s family.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” they said.