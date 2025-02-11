SINGAPORE, Feb 11 – Singapore has announced that it will deport an Iranian woman and her Malaysian husband after their travel agency was accused of sponsoring visa applications for terrorist suspects.

The Straits Times cited its Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) saying that Parvane Heidaridehkordi, 38, has had her long-term visit pass cancelled, while her husband, Soo Thean Ling, 65, has lost his permanent resident (PR) status.

“Foreigners in Singapore found to be engaging in activities which pose security risks are liable to have their immigration facilities revoked, and be deported,” MHA said in a statement yesterday.

The report said Parvane was linked to a Singapore-registered travel agency that had allegedly sponsored visa applications for foreigners with terrorism connections seeking entry into the country.

Authorities reportedly discovered that the travel agency was a front for an operation directed by a foreign individual based overseas. The agency has since been deregistered.

Afterwards, Soo attempted to register a new company on two occasions after authorities had begun investigating the initial agency — both times rejected on national security grounds.

His alleged intention was for Parvane to manage the business, which MHA said could “likely have facilitated Parvane’s continued involvement in supporting the entry of terrorism-linked individuals”.

As a result, Parvane was declared a prohibited immigrant due to her involvement in activities that threatened national security, while Soo was also classified as a prohibited immigrant since he is a family member.