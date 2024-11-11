SINGAPORE, Nov 11 — Singapore Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K. Shanmugam, yesterday highlighted the country’s interfaith unity following a knife attack on a Catholic priest.

Shanmugam said in a statement that he was encouraged by the outpouring of support from the other faiths in Singapore in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

“We have seen in other countries that violent incidents in a religious setting or with religious undertones can sometimes spark distrust and suspicion between religious communities,” he said.

“We are fortunate that in Singapore, our various faiths and their leaders have instead stood shoulder to shoulder in support of each other during trying times, including this incident. This will stand our society in good stead if and when other attacks, including terror attacks, take place.”

The ministry said that 37-year-old assailant is set to face a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon today.

The police will also seek a court order for the man to be remanded and undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The ministry said the police have stepped up patrols at places of worship to provide assurance to the public.

They are also in contact with St Joseph’s Church to provide support and resources, including professional psychological support for the congregants (which included children) who witnessed the attack.

It said the incident shows the value of being prepared for an emergency, as such incidents can happen anytime and anywhere, even though they are far and few between in Singapore.

“The response of the members in the congregation, at the Church helped prevent further harm to the priest, possibly others. Two brave men rushed to disarm and subdue the assailant,” it said.

“One of the two men is part of the Church’s Emergency Response Team, which comprises volunteers who are trained to serve as first responders in emergencies. Other members of the congregation provided first aid to the priest before the authorities arrived.”

Father Christopher Lee, a parish priest at St Joseph’s Church in Upper Bukit Timah here, was attacked by a knife-wielding man while celebrating the 5.30 pm mass on Saturday.

The suspect, a Singaporean Sinhalese man who identified as a Christian, had a history of serious hurt and drug-related offences.

The ministry said the suspect acted alone and that the attack was not religiously motivated or an act of terrorism.

Singapore’s Inter-Religious Organisation has since condemned the incident, while Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for calm.