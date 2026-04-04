SINGAPORE, April 4 — A disciplinary panel convened by Singapore’s Workers’ Party has completed its investigation into party chief Pritam Singh following his conviction for lying to Parliament, with a final report and recommendations set to be tabled to the party leadership this month.

In a statement today, the Workers’ Party said the panel will present its findings to its Central Executive Committee (CEC) in April, marking the next step in an internal process that could shape the party’s leadership direction.

“The panel will be presenting its finalised report and recommendations to the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) in April,” the party said, adding that a Notice of a Special Cadre Members’ Conference will be issued within two weeks after that.

The panel — made up of Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, along with former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat — was appointed in January after the High Court upheld Singh’s conviction in December 2025, The Straits Times reported.

The court had found that Singh guided former MP Raeesah Khan to maintain a false statement she made in Parliament in August 2021, and that he later lied to the Committee of Privileges about asking her to come clean.

The fallout has already reshaped Singapore’s Opposition landscape. In January, all 11 Workers’ Party MPs present in Parliament voted against a motion tabled by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah declaring Singh unfit to continue as Leader of the Opposition.

Days later, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong removed Singh from the post, citing both the criminal conviction and Parliament’s position.

Wong had invited the party to nominate a replacement, but the Workers’ Party declined, leaving the Leader of the Opposition role vacant.