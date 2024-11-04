SINGAPORE, Nov 4 – Several doctors in Singapore have raised concerns about telemedicine abuse, noting difficulties with patients who misuse the system or demand medical certificates (MCs) without valid reasons.

Singapore-based CNA quoted several doctors who said that patients get frustrated when questioned about their medical histories or frequent MC requests.

“[I have even seen] cases where they straight out say that they are ‘clearing MC’,” said one doctor with experience on platforms like Doctor Anywhere and MaNaDr.

The doctor shared that some patients try to obtain MCs even when visibly overseas, which can be verified through geotags or their actual location.

“When we end the consultation without providing an MC, we risk getting complaints,” they added, noting this can affect ratings and, in turn, her pay.

A second doctor reported similar challenges, saying some patients use teleconsultations to avoid using annual leave.

“Most of the time, I would still charge them because a consultation was done,” they said, explaining that some doctors may waive the fee out of sympathy, but she believes a service provided should be paid for.

This comes as Singapore’s Ministry of Health recently announced plans to revoke the licence of MaNaDr Clinic after reports of brief teleconsultations and questionable practices, including repeated issuance of MCs within short periods.

The ministry’s investigation into MaNaDr Clinic found issues including inadequate documentation and repeated MCs for the same patients.

The doctors also highlighted that handling teleconsultations can be intense and administrative scrutiny can add to the stress, as doctors may be questioned on missed calls or waiting times.