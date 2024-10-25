SINGAPORE, Oct 25 — Singapore’s Health Ministry (MOH) will roll out the updated JN.1 Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and JN.1 Moderna/Spikevax vaccines from Oct 28, following the recommendation of the Expert Committee on Immunisation (ECI) 2024/2025.

MOH said the vaccination is especially recommended for those at higher risk of severe COVID-19, including seniors and medically vulnerable individuals.

“The updated COVID-19 vaccines provide a stronger immune response against current and emerging strains compared to previous versions of the vaccines and therefore confer better protection against COVID-19. The safety profiles of the updated vaccines are comparable to that of previous versions,” it said in a statement, Friday.

The ECI, a standing committee that provides advice on nationally recommended immunisations for children and adults, has recommended that individuals at increased risk of severe COVID-19 should receive both the initial (if unvaccinated) and additional doses of the vaccine, as they will benefit most from the increased protection.

The persons recommended for COVID-19 vaccination in 2024/2025 are individuals aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals aged six months and above, and residents of aged care facilities.

Healthcare workers and persons living or working with medically vulnerable individuals are encouraged to consider receiving the vaccine, while other individuals aged six months and above who wish to receive the vaccine can continue to do so.

MOH said COVID-19 vaccination continues to be free for all eligible individuals under the National Vaccination Programme.

The ministry also encourages everyone to remain updated with their vaccination based on the prevailing recommendations as COVID-19 waves will continue to occur from time to time and can cause severe disease among those who are older or medically vulnerable. — Bernama