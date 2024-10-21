SINGAPORE, Oct 21 — The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Monday said it received an alert about an engine room fire onboard a Malta-flagged tanker, the Med Atlantic, which was anchored in the East Johor Straits within Singapore waters.

The vessel is currently anchored and there is no disruption to vessel traffic in the area, MPA said in its release, adding that all 22 crew had disembarked the vessel and were safe with no injuries.

In response to the incident, the MPA deployed a patrol craft, alongside two Police Coast Guard craft, three Singapore Civil Defence Force marine firefighting and rescue vessels, and two tug boats to assist and maintain navigational safety, it said.

The tanker’s registered shipowner and manager is Malta-based Sea Tankers 4 Pte Ltd, according to Equasis database. — Reuters