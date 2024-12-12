SINGAPORE, Dec 12 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has given a rare glimpse into his music taste — and let’s just say it’s not what you’d expect.

The 51-year-old politician’s 2024 Spotify Wrapped is full of surprises, mixing nostalgic classics with a few unexpected gems.

Topping the list is Roy Orbison, the legendary crooner behind “Oh, Pretty Woman” and “Only the Lonely.” His hits came out way before Wong’s time, but clearly, the prime minister has a soft spot for those timeless ballads.

Right behind Orbison are the synth-pop kings Erasure and Elton John, both icons of the ‘80s and ‘90s. If you’re into tracks like “A Little Respect” or “Tiny Dancer,” you’ll definitely get why these artists made the cut.

Wong’s list doesn’t stop there, though.

He’s also vibing to Oasis, the Britpop legends who gave us “Wonderwall,” and Soul Asylum, with their hauntingly unforgettable anthem “Runaway Train.”

The fun part? All these artists hail from an era that might make you feel like you’re listening to your cool uncle’s playlist.

But don’t think Wong is just about listening.

The prime minister’s been strumming the guitar for over 40 years. It all started when his dad gave him his first guitar for his birthday.

From there, he taught himself, borrowing books from the National Library and even photocopying pages from magazines to perfect his skills.

He’s no stranger to the stage either, with his guitar covers — including one of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” — going viral.

So, while Swift and Billie Eilish might have topped Spotify’s most streamed artists globally in 2024, Wong’s Spotify Wrapped is a throwback to the classics.

He even said it himself: “A change from my usual playlist. Enjoying some variety this time round!”