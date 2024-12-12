SINGAPORE, Dec 12 — A Scoot flight bound for Wuhan on Tuesday had to turn back to Changi Airport in Singapore due to a technical issue, landing safely after more than four hours in the air.

Flight TR120 took off from Singapore at around 7pm and was over the South China Sea when a technical problem was identified roughly two-and-a-half hours into the journey, according to the airline, as reported by The Straits Times today.

As a precaution, the flight crew opted to return to Singapore.

The aircraft touched down uneventfully at 11.21pm, as confirmed by a Scoot spokesman to The Straits Times.

Passengers were subsequently accommodated on a replacement flight, which departed at 2.18am yesterday.