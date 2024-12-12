KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the High Court today that he could be described as a “modern day Robin Hood” with how he had used the money in his AmIslamic bank accounts – which he insists were donations from the late Saudi ruler King Abdullah and not from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund.

In his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, Najib disagreed with the prosecution’s assertion that he had misused its funds that were transferred in his private accounts for his personal benefit.

The former prime minister also disagreed that the money was illegal money.

“If the prosecution’s theory were true, I might as well be labelled a modern day Robin Hood – not enriching myself but using entrusted funds to serve the people through community programmes, welfare initiatives, and educational support.

“Unlike the fictional Robin Hood, however, I did not take unlawfully,” he said.

Najib said every ringgit he had received in his accounts and spent “was meticulously recorded and accounted for” to benefit Malaysians.

He also blamed Penang-born businessman Low Taek Jho – popularly known as Jho Low – as the “mastermind” behind the theft of billions from 1MDB.

He added that he had been cheated by Low.

Najib finished reading his witness statement of more than 500 pages today, but his lawyer Wan Azwan Aiman Wan Fakhruddin told the court that another 130 pages has been added.

