KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The United States (US) government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has provided RM442,817 (US$100,000) to support relief efforts for flood victims in Malaysia.

The aid was channelled through the Malaysian Red Crescent Society to provide essential relief items and services to affected communities.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the devastating floods in Malaysia. Together with the Government of Malaysia, we are committed to helping communities recover and rebuild,” the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said in a Facebook post.

The post also included a 1.18-minute video featuring the Bulan Sabit Merah Malaysia Negeri Kelantan (Red Cresent Society of Kelantan) sending aid to affected flood victims.

USAID expressed deep gratitude to the first responders who worked tirelessly to save lives and protect vulnerable populations. — Bernama